Billingham Town suffer nightmare return to Northern League Division One
Billingham Town suffered a nightmare return to Northern League Division One after they were hit for six by Stockton Town.
The two sides produced an eventful opening day contest at Bedford Terrace consisting of two red cards, two missed penalties and an outfield player keeping a clean sheet after being forced to spend over half an hour in goal.
The Anchors were in complete control at half-time as goals from Kevin Hayes and Peter Bulmer gave them a two-goal advantage at the interval.
Things could have been even worse for the hosts had Lewis McDonald not saved a penalty from former Marske United striker Mikey Roberts.
Roberts remained at the heart of the action in the early-stages of the second-half as he played a part in creating his side’s third goal for Jordan Robinson, missed a second penalty of the day and then replaced goalkeeper Callum Roberts between the sticks after he had been shown a red card for a wild challenge on Elliott Beddow.
That dismissal meant that both sides were playing with ten men after Billingham Town’s Noah Summers saw red for a deliberate handball in the events leading up to Roberts’ second penalty miss.
The visitors were quicker to adjust to playing with ten men and they eased to all three points thanks to further goals from Max Craggs, Adam Nicholson and winger Kevin Hayes’ second of the day.
Billingham Synthonia came from behind to get their Division Two campaign off to a winning start against Easington Colliery.
Colliers striker Jack Pounder continued his fine form from last season as he put his side ahead just before the half-hour mark.
But it was Synners that claimed the points thanks to second-half penalties from Matthew Wilson and Daniel Boyle.