Bromley topple Premier League opposition, Sutton sign TWO, no movement on Notts County's Danish consortium - National League Round-up
There has been no movement at Notts County - the club had hoped a Danish consortium would save the club from financial hardship.
The club's membership scheme has donated £25,000 to employees who have not been paid their wages for June.
Sutton United have confirmed the signings of defender Dan Matsuzaka and winger George Tuson-Firth
Matsuzaka, 21, finished last season at Braintree having started his career at Southend and had a loan spell with Harlow and a spell with Kataller Toyama in the Japanese J3 League.
Tuson-Firth, also 21, turned out for Australian club Manly before returning to Britain last season and having spells with Aldershot, Salisbury, Lewes and Wessex.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Speaking to the club’s website, manager Matt Gray said: ”Both Dan and George have impressed in the pre-season games, and with both being versatile and able to play in several positions they are great acquisitions to the squad.
“They are both great characters with the desire to get into the team and help move us forward, and I’m delighted to have them on board.”
Bromley marked the opening of their new stand - named the Glyn Beverly Stand - with a victory over a Crystal Palace XI yesterday.
Speaking after the match, Bromley boss Neil Smith reflected on the stunning victory: “For us to beat Palace and open the Stand in Glyn’s honour was a massive day. We wanted to put on a show, mark a great man’s time here and where we are now as a Club.