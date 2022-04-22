Clifford Jackson becomes High Throston's new teaching professional

Clifford Jackson on the High Throston Golf Club course in Hartlepool

Clifford Jackson, the former pro at Seaton Carew GC, has taken on a new role as the teaching professional on the other side of Hartlepool.

The highly-experienced 48-year-old has hit the ground running at High Throston, where he has already delivered free taster sessions and become a welcoming face in and around the clubhouse.

It is the first time a teaching professional has been based at the Worset Lane track for several years and he is determined to make sure his techniques benefit all ages and standards.

Clifford said: “It should help to put Throston more on the map having the support of a PGA professional on site.

“Being able to use my experience to communicate with golfers is important and we are trying to embrace all abilities of golfers, with a view of adding to the services that we can offer going forward.

“While the management develops the golf course, we want to make it an environment for families where they can come for a drink or food, and you don’t just need to be a golfer.”

Twenty-five years since Throston, designed by Jonathon Gaunt, opened its fairways, it has become well known for welcoming members and non-members on a pay-as-you-play affordable basis.

Clifford has moved to High Throston after spending 14 years at Seaton Carew. Before that the former Dyke House and Holy Trinity pupil taught golf in Italy and the USA as well as spells with West Sussex’s reputable Ham Manor GC and the driving ranges at Yarm and Gosforth Park.

He said: “I have 32 years of experience in the industry and this is an incredibly exciting challenge.

“I provide a service which includes an indoor studio which caters for juniors, ladies and adults, plus group coaching. We also have a simulator screen with 100,000 courses available to play which can be hired out – even when it’s raining!

“I only started in March and I have already had the opportunity to speak with members and visitors. I have had some great feedback about the course and the direction the course is going in.

“It is a friendly environment, a game friendly course with lush fairways and some unique holes, with ball carries over water and ravines.

“I had forgotten what beautiful views this course has from the top of it looking down overlooking Hartlepool right down to Seaton Carew.”

Clifford will be doing course lessons, short game and putting. He wants to make it a friendly, family orientated environment as he looks to embrace as many people into the sport as possible.

He said: “It would be great to have those who feel they have had less opportunities come along too because there is a stigma with the cost of golf. There doesn’t need to be in my opinion.

“It is important you give people an opportunity to play sport from all kinds of backgrounds and I intend to work closely with schools in the area, providing opportunities to children who may never have even tried golf before.”