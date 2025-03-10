Dame Laura Kenny appointed new Commonwealth Games England president

Kenny, 32, becomes the youngest President in the history of the organisation and the third consecutive woman to hold the role following Dame Kelly Holmes and Dame Denise Lewis. | Beat Media Group

Commonwealth Games England (CGE) has appointed former Olympic, European and Commonwealth track cycling champion Dame Laura Kenny as its new president.

Kenny, 32, becomes the youngest president in the history of the organisation and the third consecutive woman to hold the role following Dame Kelly Holmes and Dame Denise Lewis.

She competed at three Commonwealth Games for Team England, making her debut at Delhi 2010, winning points race gold at the 2014 Games in Glasgow and scratch race gold and team pursuit bronze at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, the last medals of a career that included five Olympic, seven world and 14 European titles.

At Tokyo 2020, Dame Laura became the first British woman to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games and the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours and announced her retirement from the sport in March last year.

Having been part of Team England just two-and-a-half years ago, Dame Laura brings up-to-date athlete experience to the organisation and will be a key ambassador for CGE in the build-up to the 2026 Games in Glasgow and beyond.

She said: "The Commonwealth Games is a very special event and I'm excited to go back to Glasgow, where I was part of the team in 2014, in this new role. For athletes the Games are an essential part of their programmes, giving valuable experience of the multi-sport environment and the chance part of something bigger than their own sports.

"I love the unique feel of the event and I'm thrilled to work with and support England's athletes as their prepare for Glasgow and future Commonwealth Youth Games too. I have devoted my life to cycling and while that sport will always be my passion, it is great to have the opportunity to pass on some of my experience to athletes from a wider range of sports.

"After a period of uncertainty, this is a really exciting time for Team England, with no time to lose in the build-up to 2026. I'm excited to get involved."

John Steele, chair Commonwealth Games England, said: "We are thrilled to that Dame Laura has agreed to become our President, her passion for the Games is clear and her insights will be invaluable. She is one of our nation's greatest athletes and that experience at the very highest level of sport will inspire the next generation of Team England and assist the CGE in supporting them.

"She brings invaluable experience to our senior leadership team as we look to the future with renewed confidence. As a movement it is imperative that we now take time to reflect on our past, tell the story of our sporting history, but think radically about what modern Commonwealth Sport and a new Games model could look like as we go into the centenary in 2030. Dame Laura will play a crucial role in helping us protect the future of the movement."