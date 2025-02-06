East Cleveland basketball club nets £7,500 grant to boost participation

East Cleveland Basketball Club has taken a significant step forward in its mission to grow the game locally, thanks to a £7,500 grant from the ‘Active Living Fund.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded through Sport England’s ‘You’ve Got This’ local delivery pilot, the funding will directly support the launch and expansion of the club’s “Couch 2 Courtside” initiative - an exciting new programme designed to make basketball more accessible to the community.

The Couch 2 Courtside initiative, which began midway through last month, has ultimately been designed to engage inactive individuals, offering an inclusive and welcoming environment for newcomers and returning players alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a focus on participation and progression, the programme provides a structured yet enjoyable route into basketball, ensuring that more people have the opportunity to get involved.

There is a large focus on ensuring that their offering for female participation is just as strong as it is for males.

The funding will enable the club to secure venue space and qualified coaches throughout the next year. This will ensure these new weekly sessions are available to those eager to take their first steps into the sport or reconnect with it.

The sessions are taking place at Eston Leisure Centre and will focus on 3x3 basketball, a faster-paced, highly inclusive version of the game.

Club coach Carl Colmer highlighted the initiative’s emphasis on the 3x3 format for these sessions: “We opted to promote Couch 2 Courtside in a 3x3 format because it offers an extra level of inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This version of basketball is all about getting everyone involved.

East Cleveland Basketball Club Nets £7,500 Grant to Boost Participation

“With fewer players on the court, each participant gets more touches on the ball, more playing time, and more opportunity to learn and enjoy the game. It’s basketball for all!”

Basketball is on an upward trajectory worldwide, particularly in the women’s game. The 2024 WNBA Finals recorded the highest viewership in over 25 years, attracting more than 1.6 million viewers globally.

In the UK, Basketball England’s latest figures show that approximately 350,000 adults (aged 16+) participate in the sport at least twice a month, making it the nation’s second most popular team sport behind football. However, while male participation increased by over 58,000 players, female participation in the nation unfortunately declined by 7,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key priority for East Cleveland Basketball Club is the development of opportunities for women and girls. As part of its journey towards achieving Level 2 Club Status with Basketball England, the club is committed to creating an environment where female players can thrive.

The women’s & girls’ sessions aim to introduce new players to the sport while also providing a space for those who may have played in the past to come back into the game.

“Locally, there are pockets of small women’s teams in Stockton and Middlesbrough. However, we are an area dominated by established high-level netball, so many girls seek this pathway traditionally,” club chairman Thomas Robinson said.

“We feel there is a huge potential for crossover and transferable skills and hope that our pilot encourages more females to try basketball for the first time or reconnect with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, at the club level, less than 10% of members are female, and although they offer mixed play, there is a large focus on ensuring that their offering for female participation is just as strong as it is for males.

Women’s and girls’ sessions occur every Wednesday from 17:00-18:00.

The men’s recreational basketball sessions will cater to those aged 18+ looking to improve their fitness in a social and enjoyable setting. By providing a consistent opportunity for play, the club hopes to foster a strong sense of community among participants.

Thomas Robinson noted the importance of the wider impact the programme is also intended for and commented: “Couch 2 Courtside is about increasing basketball participation in areas that often aren’t seen as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re introducing and promoting men’s recreational basketball in Redcar, Cleveland, and Middlesbrough to tackle social isolation and support mental well-being.”

With strong foundations already in place, the club sees enormous potential for growth. “Our initial sessions are being piloted with the aim of creating a long-term, sustainable offering for women’s basketball, both at a participation and competitive level,” Robinson added.

“The club has grown rapidly in the mixed juniors and senior men’s sections since its formation. However, we are committed to being an inclusive and well-rounded club with opportunities for all players at all levels.”

Men’s recreational sessions occur every Wednesday from 18:00-19:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s ambition also extends beyond playing opportunities, with a drive to develop more female coaches and officials, ensuring that basketball in the region is truly open to all at every level.

When East Cleveland Basketball Club achieves their Level 2 status, further invaluable opportunities for growth and development will become apparent.

They will receive two free places on Level 1 and Level 2 referee courses and two free places on Level 1 and Level 2 table official courses, helping to enhance officiating standards. Additionally, they will gain access to two subsidised places on Level 2 coaching courses, supporting the development of qualified coaches.

Beyond training benefits, the club will become eligible for Basketball England’s club awards, recognising their achievements, and receive priority access to funding grants, ensuring they have the financial support needed to expand further and flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a growing community and fresh funding in place, East Cleveland Basketball Club is inviting anyone with an interest in basketball to get involved. Whether you’re new to the sport or looking to make a return, Couch 2 Courtside is ready to welcome you.