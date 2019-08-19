Wearside League Football between FC Hartlepool (red) and Durham FC, played at Grayfields Recreation Ground, Hartlepool.

Terry Hill’s side have claimed maximum points from their opening three Wearside League fixtures of the season – and that run of form included a hard-earned 1-0 win at Wolviston in midweek.

They will be favourites to make it four wins in a row when Durham United visit Grayfields – although the visitors arrived on the back of claiming their first three points of the season with a surprise 3-2 win at reigning champions Hebburn Town Reserves.

Hartlepool assistant manager Mark Loynes is looking forward to the challenge against a Durham side that he believes will “fancy their chances” of getting a result this weekend.

He told The Mail “We got a very good win at Wolviston on Wednesday night and that carries on our good start to the season.

“The lads are obviously confident going into Saturday after the start we’ve had, but there’s still a lot for us to improve on as we move forward.

“We are looking to make it four wins from four but know it won’t be easy.

“Durham didn’t get off to the best of starts in the league, but they got a great result on Wednesday night by beating Hebburn Town Reserves.

“So, I am sure they will fancy their chances at Grayfields this weekend and it’s a challenge we are all looking forward to.”

Loynes revealed that a number of key players will come back in contention after they missed the midweek win at Wolviston.

Lee Jones, Sam Cook, David Wilson, Josh Noble and Kyle Spencer will all be available for selection as their side look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Billingham Town will be looking for their first home win of the Northern League Division One season when they entertain Ashington.

Stockton Town and Hebburn Town have left Bedford Terrace with maximum points so fair this season, but Town will fancy their chances against an Ashington side that have lost both of their away fixtures.

In Division Two, Billingham Synthonia travel to Durham City as they look to condemn their hosts to a four consecutive league defeat.