Hartlepool-born boxer Savannah Marshall eyeing Claressa Shields super-fight

Savannah Marshall poses with David Haye after super-middleweight victory over Alejandra Ayala.

Marshall and Shields are familiar foes, having fought in the amateur ranks. The 28-year-old orthodox puncher remains the only fighter to have beaten Shields.

The ‘Silent Assassin’ outpointed the American en route to becoming Britain's first female amateur world champion in 2012.

Shields, 24, is aiming to become a three-weight champion and is undefeated in nine pro fights.

The Michigan-born puncher won back-to-back Olympic gold medals and claimed a world middleweight title in her fourth fight, then winning all four major world titles in the space of a year at 160lbs.

Marshall, on the other hand, makes her debut for Eddie Hearn's ‘Matchroom’ promotional stable against Brazilian Daniele Basteri on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell undercard at The O2 on Saturday night.

The 5 ft 11 in slugger was favourite to win gold at the 2012 London Olympics but was defeated 16–12 by Marina Volnova of Kazakhstan in her opening quarter-final bout.

Marshall, however, is determined to right that wrong in the professional game.

"I'm in this sport to become a world champion," Marshall said to Sky Sports. "I'm not the type of person to do something half-heartedly. I've been boxing since I was 11 years old and if I didn't feel like I was at world level then there would be no point in me being here.

And former English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College pupil is eyeing a mega-fight with her former opponent.

"Claressa is the undisputed middleweight champion so in that aspect she is ahead of me.

“I believe that fight will happen soon and that I will beat her again, like I did as an amateur.

"I think I'm twice the fighter now than I was when we last fought, so it makes no difference to me where the fight takes place, I'll beat her again.

"I had almost 100 amateur bouts and I've come up against all sizes and styles of opponents.