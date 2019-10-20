Hartlepool-born Savannah Marshall wins early on Matchroom's Newcastle show
Hartlepool-born boxer Savannah Marshall took another step towards a world title fight as she stopped Ashleigh Curry in the third round at Newcastle Arena last night.
The pair faced off on the undercard of Newcastle-born Lewis Ritson’s super-lightweight thriller against Robbie Davies Jr which the Geordie fighter won via unanimous decision.
Earlier in the night, the towel was thrown in Curry's corner when Marshall piled on the punches to bring the former amateur champion an eighth win in the professional ranks.
Matchroom boss and Marshall’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed his fighter could receive a shot at one of the super-middleweight world champions in her next fight.
"It's so hard in this division, the next step-up is for world championships," said Hearn. "It's now time to see what Savannah Marshall is all about. She has to fight for a world title next."