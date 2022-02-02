Hartlepool boxing champ Savannah Marshall to defend world title in Newcastle against Femke Hermans in March

Five months on from her stunning stoppage win in front of a sold-out crowd in Newcastle, Savannah makes a triumphant return to the North East next month for a third defence of her WBO Women’s Middleweight World Championship.

Marshall takes on former WBO Female Middleweight Champion and current EBU European Female Middleweight Champion Hermans, who took Marshall’s bitter rival Claressa Shields the distance when she challenged her for the unified WBA, WBC, and IBF female middleweight titles in 2018.

The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12 in Newcastle – the venue to be announced - and airs live and exclusively across the UK on Sky Sports. The full card, co-promoted by BOXXER and Wasserman Boxing, will be announced shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savannah Marshall celebrates victory. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Marshall said: “After the reception I received last time I’m really excited to fight in Newcastle again.

"The fans were unbelievable and I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or better support.

"That was a great night and I can’t wait to do it again.

“Femke and I were due to fight last year, but she tested positive for Covid in fight week so it was called off at the last minute.

"We know each other quite well - she’s studied me, I’ve studied her. She’s only ever lost to the best in the world and she’s a former world champion herself, so I’m looking at a tough night in Newcastle.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: “Headlining in Newcastle last time was a very special moment that I believe marked her arrival on the centre stage of British sport."

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: “Sav is becoming a massive name now in her native North East and she must overcome former world champion Femke Hermans in order to keep her mega match with Claressa Shields on track!”

Kalle Sauerland, head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said: “Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans headlines an action-packed card that will also feature incredible talent from the Wasserman Boxing and Boxxer stables in this co-promoted event live on Sky Sports. We look forward to announcing more details soon.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sport coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.