Hartlepool FC management remaining positive despite loss whilst Billingham Synthonia grab first win

Two goals from Ash Clark put Hartlepool in complete control of the game as half-time approached, but a wind-assisted Josh Ashcroft-Brown free-kick had halved the deficit by the time the whistle was blown.

Connor Campbell restored Hartlepool’s two-goal lead just after the hour mark, but the spoils were shared as Thomas Young and Michael Ross helped the visitors claim a point from their trip to Grayfields.

The result means that Hartlepool have now taken ten points from their opening four league games – and Loynes admitted that he would have “snapped your hands off” had he been offered that start to the season.

He told The Mail: “We are disappointed with the result.

“We controlled the game in large spells – especially during the first-half when we were against the wind.

“Fair play to Durham because their lads never gave up, and I am sure they will do well in this league.

“But from our point of view, it’s two points dropped because I don’t think they’ve had a single shot on target in open play over the 90 minutes and they’ve come away with a draw.

“So, we are disappointed, but we will learn from the game.

“We are four games unbeaten and if you’d offered us 10 points from a possible 12 at the start of August, we’d probably have snapped your hand off.

“So, it’s a good start.”

Hartlepool are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Richmond Town.

Loynes confirmed that Jack Swales, Patrick Mulvey and Sam Cook will all return to the squad after missing Saturday’s game.

In Northern League Division One, Billingham Town bounced back from their midweek home defeat against Hebburn Town with a 2-1 win against Ashington.

Kallum Hannah fired Town ahead two minutes into the second-half at Bedford Terrace, but they were pegged back by a James Frazer own goal just after the hour-mark.

Parity was only in place for two minutes as Town striker Craig Hutchinson grabbed what proved to be the winning goal as they claimed their third win in the last four games.

Billingham Synthonia won for the first time in four games in Division Two as they came away from Durham City with all three points.