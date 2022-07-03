Hartlepool United’s pre-season clash against St Mirren called off

PAISLEY, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 27: A general view of St Mirren Park on July 27, 2011 in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Hartlepool United confirmed over the weekend that the pre-season friendly with St Mirren, scheduled for Tuesday, had been called off.

A club statement posted online read: “This fixture was a last-minute addition to our confirmed pre-season schedule and following a reassessment, we felt that it was more beneficial to spend an uninterrupted week of training at Maiden Castle focusing on building the squad and integrating new players into the pre-season camp without the added fixture in Scotland.

“We would like to apologise to supporters of both teams for this decision, however, we believe this is the best decision for our football club as we continue our preparations for the new season. We look forward to our next fixture against Billingham Synthonia on Saturday 9th July.