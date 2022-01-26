Hartlepool's Big Lime Weekend is back - here's how to enter

Online entries are now being taken for the event, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council, which will take place from Friday, August 12, to Sunday, August 14, and comprises a predictor swim, aquathlon and a triathlon.

The events are open to people of all abilities – from experienced triathletes and complete novices looking to take on their first challenge – and the event is also well supported by spectators in the town.

Dan Garthwaite, the council’s participation and strategy manager, said: “Last year’s event was real success and we are really keen to build on that.

Competitors in Hartlepool's Big Lime Triathlon.

“There is a number of factors which make the Big Lime Weekend so popular, including the fact that the triathlon is on a closed road and along a fast flat course from Hartlepool marina and along Seaton Carew promenade.

"This makes it ideal for beginners or experienced triathletes smashing looking for a personal best. The current course record of 57 minutes and 59 seconds was set last year.”

He added: “The event is also well supported and there is no doubt that the cheering crowds help to spur on the competitors.”

The event begins on Friday, August 12, with a 750m open water Predictor Swim – where competitors predicted their time when entering and try and match it on the day.

Competitors making a splash at Hartlepool's Big Lime Triathlon.

The aquathlon swimming and running race – a 500m swim and 5k run – takes place at the Marina and promenade on Saturday, August 13.

The weekend culminates with the Big Lime Triathlon on Sunday, August 14, which will see participants tackle a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

Everyone taking part in the triathlon will receive a free t-shirt.

If competitors don't want to enter the triathlon individually there is the option of entering as a relay team and splitting the disciplines.

Anyone who chooses to accept the Triple Lime Challenge by entering all three races, will be able to take part in the predictor swim for free.