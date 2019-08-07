Jamie Pollock steps down as Billingham Synthonia manager
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Jamie Pollock has stepped down as manager of Northern League Division Two club Billingham Synthonia.
Synners kicked off their league season with a 2-1 home win against Easington Colliery, but Pollock has decided to focus on his role as the club’s Director of Football and Chairman.
Former Gateshead reserve team manager David Dickson will succeed Pollock in the dugout after joining Synners in a coaching capacity this summer.
Pollock explained his decision in a statement on the club website.
It read “Following a lot of thought over the last month I have decided to step down as the current manager of team affairs.
“This will allow me to focus on the off the field activities and develop the club from top to bottom. My role will bounce between director of football and chairman.
“Team affairs are handed over to the very capable hands of Dave Dickson who shares the same desire and belief as myself.”