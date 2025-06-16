Leading from the front: Will Carling on confidence, culture and the true role of a captain

Will Carling’s leadership journey began at Durham University, where he earned a degree in Psychology and played rugby at Hatfield College—an institution renowned for producing elite sports leaders—which helped lay the foundation for his future as one of England’s most iconic captains.

As a former England rugby captain and one of the nation’s most respected rugby speakers and leadership speakers, Will led his country to three Grand Slam victories. Renowned for his insight into mental resilience, team dynamics and leading under pressure, he now translates his experience into powerful lessons for business and sporting audiences alike.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Will Carling shares how his early leadership experiences shaped his style, why confidence is vital in high-pressure moments, and what audiences can take away from his hard-earned lessons at the top of elite sport.

Q: Reflecting on your early appointment as England captain, how did your experiences on the pitch shape your leadership philosophy and approach?

Will Carling - The Champions Speakers Agency

Will Carling: “Success... I think my experience—my early experience—of leadership, I was so young and inexperienced at 22 or whatever, as an England captain, that it just struck me when I stood up in front of the England team the first time, there was all this experience and knowledge that sat in the room.

“And I thought one of the key things I could do early on was access that knowledge, access that experience. And I think, you know, that was a huge learning curve for me—that listening and observing were probably the most important things I did early on in my career as a leader.

“I introduced appraisal in a rugby team because I wanted to listen to what people needed from me. And I think, you know, that altered as I became more experienced. But I think the key for me was earning the trust—that the players knew I was doing it because I wanted them to be successful and to be winning.”

Q: Creating a cohesive and confident team dynamic is no easy task—how did you foster trust and bring the best out of players in high-pressure environments like the England dressing room?

Will Carling: “I think the key for me was always—once you got in the dressing room—everything should be done in terms of getting the performance out of a player and all the players.

“For me, that was hundreds, thousands of little conversations, interactions in the week building up to the game when you weren’t in camp as a team. It was trying to find out, understand players, understand what happened in their lives, what’s happening in their lives, in their families, so that you knew the person and you knew how to get the best out of the person.

“And I think, you know, that’s a huge amount of work that goes on every time you’re in a conversation with someone. But I think actually when it came to just before the changing rooms, I think something that we constantly underestimate is the importance of confidence.

“I think we all work at our best in stressful situations—present play, whatever it is—at our best when we’re confident. And I think sending a team out believing in themselves, believing in each other is one of the keys to success. Because I just genuinely believe we underestimate the mental side of so much in life.”

Q: When delivering keynote speeches today, what core leadership lessons or mindset shifts do you hope audiences walk away with?

Will Carling: “I hope they just take away a few practical tips.

“I think, what I learned when I was made captain—I read every book there was on leadership. And then you stand up in front of 30 people and they don’t do what you say. And I go, “No, no, I’ve read everything, this is what’s meant to happen.”

“People don’t conform, especially successful people. And I think it’s understanding that you have to read, have to learn how to read people, have to adapt to situations.

“And that, you know, the team’s success is the absolute priority. I think if you’re leading for your own personal gain, you will not be successful. The team won’t be successful.

“So, you know, I think every decision, every behaviour, every reaction that you have as a leader should be about the team—what is best for the team. And I think it’s very hard, but if you can live by that sort of mantra, then I think you stand a chance of getting the best out of the individuals in that team. And that really is the role of a leader.”

This exclusive interview with Will Carling was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

