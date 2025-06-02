Middlesbrough Velodrome relaunches under NE Cycling CIC with big ambitions and support from huge world cycling talent

Hundreds of people, young and old, enjoyed a family fun day to mark the occasion.

The seven-year-old facility, located at Middlesbrough Sports Village, is one of only two outdoor velodromes of its kind in the entire country and remains the sole outdoor track in the north of England, strengthening its position in the region's cycling landscape.

This vital site has already proven its worth by nurturing world-class talent, epitomised by Darlington’s Matthew Brennan - now a WorldTour rider with Visma-Lease a Bike and widely regarded as one of the most exciting new talents in the professional peloton.

The takeover by NE Cycling CIC represents an important moment for the Velodrome.

There is a clear focus on community engagement, nurturing local talent and attracting elite-level competitions, and the organisation wants to establish Middlesbrough Velodrome as a premier cycling venue not just in the North-East, but across the UK for years to come.

Hartlepool-born Adam Brooks, CEO and head of coaching and facilities, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be taking over the management of Middlesbrough Velodrome.

“This facility has so much potential, and we’re committed to turning it into a thriving hub for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

“Hosting two national events so soon after the reopening highlights the growing prominence of the velodrome on the national stage.”

NE Cycling CIC is now calling on the community and cycling enthusiasts to help them reach a crowdfunding target of £15,000. Sport England has committed to match-fund to double the impact to £30,000.

This vital funding will make a huge difference to the site generally. Among the significant improvements would be the purchase of much-needed additional storage containers for bikes and coaching equipment.

There will also be the creation of a dedicated classroom/warm space and the development of a dedicated spectator area.

The Velodrome's impact on riders like Brennan highlights its potential and a clear indicator of the future success it aims to maintain and build on.

Brooks has been heavily involved with cycling at the Sports Village for the past three years and brings extensive coaching experience from his days with British Cycling.

He said: “The big Velodrome relaunch was a fantastic success. We are rebranding, demonstrating that we are committed to new investment in the site.

“The crowdfunding we have set up is looking to support and invest in sponsorship, banners and that will all go into the development of the site.

“We have a full timetable. We have gone from two activities a week to having numerous things every day.”

The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive cycling hub.

Saturday afternoon’s free family fun day served as a fantastic showcase of the Velodrome.

Attendees of all ages had the chance to experience track cycling for the first time, participate in skills courses for children and enjoy mountain bike and cyclocross courses, alongside WattBike Challenges.

The event village, complete with food vendors and face painters, created a mini-cycle festival atmosphere, which NE Cycling CIC hopes to grow annually.

Brooks said: “Saturday was about demonstrating to everyone a bit of everything that is going on here at the Velodrome.

“We will be showing people what track cycling is, so people of all ages can get involved for the first time and have a bit of fun too - for free. We want this to be a hub for cycling where people come and get a flavour for everything to do with cycling.”

The Velodrome’s unique status as the only outdoor track of its kind in the North-East and Cumbria of England, with the closest indoor counterparts being in Glasgow, Manchester, and Derby, makes its accessibility invaluable.

The Velodrome has already produced world-class talent such as Brennan.

Having honed his skills on this very track on Teesside, Brennan said: “I am really proud to get behind a project that is helping to grow the next generation of riders, especially somewhere that played such a big part in my own development.”

The Middlesbrough Velodrome is already the proud home of the North-East Cycling Academy and is a vital training ground for regional clubs including Manilla, Stockton Wheelers and Cleveland Wheelers, with an open invitation for all clubs to get involved.

*If you would like to support the Crowdfunding check out www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/middlesbrough-velodrome or www.northeastcyclingacademy.com

