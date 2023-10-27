North-East's Manilla Cycling hoping for support to produce region's best riders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Manilla, based at the Summerhill Cycle Circuit, Catcote Road, is urging local businesses to be part of the well-known club’s ambitious plans.

As one of the most successful youth cycling clubs in the North-East, the long-term goal would be to produce talent to perform on the biggest stages of all like the Tour de France.

And club principal Adam Brooks, fresh from returning with an individual pursuit bronze medal at the World Masters Track World Championships in Manchester earlier this month, believe Manilla can deliver if they can secure the financial support required from sponsors to achieve their targets.

Adam said: “We are the best represented youth club at races in the North-East and we want Manilla to establish and become a more professionally run junior team, enabling us to support riders at national and international races in the future. That will in turn create a pathway to professional sport.

“It would be fantastic to see more cyclists from this area competing on a world stage. We want to develop professional riders from our Hartlepool base and support them to reach the professional ranks. We want to produce the next Tour de France riders.”

As well as laying strong claim to be the most successful road cycling club for young people in the region already, Manilla’s Summerhill home boasts the only technical road circuit of its kind in the area.

Adam, a former British Cycling coach who has raced and coached for Manilla Cycling, took over the running of the club from Tony McDonough, who founded the club in Middlesbrough in 2013 when he named it after his company Manilla PR.

He said: “I’m extremely proud how the club has developed in a short space of time and where we have got to over the years.

“When I took over we started with a couple of young riders in a college car park in the centre of Hartlepool and now we have 50 or 60 regularly turn up aged from 3 to 18, plus the adults come along to Summerhill too.

“We are the most well represented club in these parts at regional and national events and we boast various regional champions and national medallists across various disciplines. We want to keep building.”

Adam has gone into schools and colleges for years as a British Cycling coach and with his own business, North-East Cycling Academy.

“The North-East doesn’t currently have a professionally run junior outfit that can support the riders at national and international level,” said Adam.

“The region does have some fantastic clubs for youngsters but we want Manilla to provide that environment for a youth and junior team to give youngsters the platform to achieve the next level.

“Cycling is resource-heavy. You need a lot of equipment, you need the money and the support to get to that next level. That’s why at Manilla we want to create a professional and youth environment to nurture future stars.

“We have the track in place, the facilities in the area, we want to align with local North-East companies who would be keen to support our vision over the next few years to allow young talent to compete on the highest stage.”

Adam left British Cycling two-and-a-half years ago. He added: “I know how good Manilla already is. Now it is about helping Manilla to become the most professionally ran youth and junior academy in the country. We want our young riders to stay local.”