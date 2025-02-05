Red Roses stars visit Hartlepool RFC to inspire next generation of rugby talent in the are

Red Roses stars Mackenzie Carson and Sarah Bern are set to make an important visit to Hartlepool RFC next week, where they will aim to inspire the young generation of women’s rugby talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visits are part of the RFU’s Love Rugby initiative, centred around helping clubs and schools attract and encourage young girls to pick up a rugby ball and follow in the silverware-stacked steps of the Red Roses.

As excitement builds for the Women’s Rugby World Club, which will be hosted in England later this year, the England squad are eager to see the tournament’s momentum spark a surge of interest in women’s rugby at all levels, particularly among young girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through various talks and hands-on sporting engagement with the local girls, the players will channel the passion that started their journey at a similar age, and create a day the young girls will never forget.

Young fans get behind the team

Next month, the Red Roses will begin their bid to take home a record seventh Six Nations trophy, but for these players, the tournament is more than just silverware - it’s a chance to put women's rugby into the spotlight and encourage greater support and visibility for young female athletes.

Speaking on the visit, Mackenzie said “Meeting young rugby players at grassroots clubs brings us all back to when we were kids, chucking a ball around for the first time. As much as we want to inspire young girls to pick up a ball, it is inspiring to see them giving it a go with a smile on their face. We want to continue our connection with local communities and see more girls embrace the opportunity that picking up a ball can give you.”

Tickets for the Six Nations can be purchased at https://www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu/Events/Index with three home fixtures starting at £5 for children!