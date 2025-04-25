Roy Simpson MBE Foundation going into bat for next generation of local cricketers

Sunderland legend and former Pools boss Kevin Phillips was the guest speaker at the foundation's official launch last week.

The next generation of North East cricketers are set to be given a helping hand following the formation of a new charity in memory of Peterlee stalwart Roy Simpson.

The Roy Simpson MBE Foundation has been set-up by Roy’s children, Claire, Vicki and Mark, who worked as Hartlepool's United's media manager for 18 years, following his sad passing in September on his 82nd birthday after a battle with dementia.

Roy devoted the best part of his adult life to Peterlee Cricket Club, playing a big role in their move to their current home in Helford Road before taking on multiple roles from Chairman to Groundsman and everything in-between.

A former Chair of Governors at Shotton Hall Academy and a local magistrate, Roy’s love of cricket meant he turned his hand to umpiring and coaching after hanging up his spikes.

He almost single-handedly ran Peterlee’s youth section, looking after their Under-13s, Under-15s and Under-18s for many years and helping to develop First Team players of the future.

Roy’s impact stretched further across the region when he was named as Chairman of the Durham Coast League and then also presided over their union with the Senior League to create the Durham Cricket League in 2012.

In 2015, Roy’s efforts were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List when he was awarded an MBE for his contributions to education, the East Durham community and, of course, cricket.

“We were keen to do something for dad which would extend his legacy and do justice to the passion he had for his beloved cricket,” explained Mark, who played alongside Roy when they were younger.

“He was at his happiest when he was at Peterlee Cricket Club, and he enjoyed nothing more than seeing youngsters playing the game he loved.

“For that reason, The Roy Simpson MBE Foundation will be dedicated to putting back into cricket across East Durham to enhance the platform for young players.

“We want to do everything we can to give more local youngsters the chance to be introduced to the sport and hopefully flourish.”

The Foundation was granted charity status in March and celebrated its official launch on Thursday night as part of Peterlee Cricket Club’s Annual Dinner at which Sunderland legend and former Pools boss Kevin Phillips was guest speaker.

For more information about the Foundation and how you can help raise funds or donate, you can visit www.roysimpsonfoundation.org.uk or search ‘RoySimpsonFDN’ on social media.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]