Savannah Marshall extends unbeaten run with impressive victory over Brazilian Daniele Bastieri
Savannah Marshall’s impressive rise through the professional ranks continued with a comprehensive win over Brazilian Daniele Bastieri.
The Hartlepool fighter was making her debut for Matchroom Boxing and totally dominated, stopping her opponent in the fifth round.
Marshall extended her unbeaten professional record to 7-0 in the process and the former English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College pupil is targeting win number eight next month.
’The Silent Assassin' has confirmed that she will be back out in Newcastle on October 19, live on Sky Sports, as part of the support to the bill at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena headlined by Lewis Ritson’s showdown with Robbie Davies Jnr.
“I’m over the moon to have won, especially with the stoppage,” said Marshall.
“I was expecting her to come to me as a bit of a bull, but she didn’t, so it took me a few rounds to get into it.
“I’m 7-0 now, and I’ll be back out in Newcastle on October 19 in a massive step up.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Marshall’s long-term goal is a World-title fight with Claressa Shields, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.
“I’d like to think I could make super-welter, but I don’t think I can,” said Marshall.
“I’m a big super-middle, so if the fight is going to happen somewhere down the line, I’d think it would have to be at middleweight.”
The 28-year-old orthodox puncher remains the only fighter to have beaten Shields.
Marshall outpointed the American en route to becoming Britain's first female amateur world champion in 2012.