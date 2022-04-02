That’s after Marshall defeated Femke Hermans to defend her WBO middleweight world title in Newcastle live on Sky Sports.

Shields, who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and Ring middleweight titles, was ringside to take in the action.

Marshall was chaperoned to the ring by Hughie Fury, the son of Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury and cousin of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Savannah Marshall knocks out Femke Hermans

But it took the Hartlepool-born puncher just short of six minutes to defeat Hermans after the Belgian was flattened at the end of the third round.

Promoter Ben Shalom expressed his desire to make the fight between Marshall and long time rival Claressa Shields next, with Marshall adding that she’d like the fight to take place in the North East.

Marshall remains the only woman in the amateur and professional ranks to defeat Shields with the pair often exchanging insults on social media.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sports coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.