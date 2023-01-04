The two brothers taking the Jiu-Jitsu world by storm with World and European championship medals

Reaching the very top of a sport is a dream for everyone beginning their journey. But to do it alongside your brother? That’s the stuff of movies and fairytales.

However, that’s just the life Josh and Ben Swainston are currently living. Whether it’s training alongside each other at Eaglescliffe Innovation Centre in Stockton-on-Tees, or competing against the best the world has to offer in Rome, Paris and the USA - their story is only just beginning.

But where did their journey into the world of Jiu-Jitsu actually start? Well, just hours after landing back in England following a training camp in North Carolina and a competition in California, Josh, 22, told the Mail how he and his brother Ben, 16, started their journey in the sport.

Josh and Ben Swainston.

“I started about three and a half years ago. I was doing kickboxing at the time and I was working full-time on a plumbing apprenticeship and to be honest, I absolutely hated it.

“I was training kickboxing but I didn’t have the healthiest of lifestyles. I would go out drinking on a weekend and stuff.

“But my friend asked me to try Jiu-jitsu so I went down, signed up and loved it. I was training twice a week [at that point] and eventually I ended up training four times a week and it kind of took over to where I was doing it every single day Monday to Sunday.

“I’ve been doing that now for three and a half years and then my brother started training.

Ben Swainston celebrating his win.

“I did my first competition around six months in, I won that and then my brother started around a week after that first competition. Everything has really, really progressed to where we’re training full-time.”

Their dedication to training at Eaglescliffe, in London and in America has been rewarded at competition level. As detailed by Ben, the pair’s hectic schedule has been non-stop recently, but one that ended with him standing tall on the podium. Ben said: “We competed at the European championships in Rome in November.

“We got back, we were here for a day before we flew over to America. We trained hard over there with the best guys there are - and we competed at the worlds. We’re just trying to hit as many big competitions as we can.”

When pressed to reveal just what success he had in Rome, the humble 16 year old responded: “I took double gold at the Europeans and I took double silver at the worlds too.”

After introducing his younger brother to the sport, Josh watched on as Ben claimed gold in Rome and despite competing at a very high level himself, he revealed that watching his younger brother in action is a lot harder than being on the floor himself: “I feel completely fine when it’s me because I know I’m in control,” Josh said.

“But whenever Ben is on, I’m absolutely sweating. I prefer Ben winning than me, seeing Ben do well in Rome, I actually nearly cried.

“And in America he was absolutely unbelievable as well. I know it wasn’t gold but at the end of the day, there’s only a few people in the whole world better than him.”

Jiu-jitsu is a family affair in the Swainston household and chief among their supporters is grandad Garry who spoke of his pride at seeing his two grandson’s competing across the world. “We’re blown away by their desire, determination, sacrifice and sheer bloody mindedness to be the best they can. I would like to think that their desire and dedication will help them get to the very pinnacle of the game and I am overjoyed and proud of them both.”

Sharing this sentiment is their coach Lee Kirtley. Kirtley himself is a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and works with the pair as head instructor at Eaglescliffe Innovation Centre.

“I’m not shocked [at their successes]. They’ve committed to it, it’s not just natural ability.

“They’re training six or seven days a week twice a day. Particularly for someone of Ben’s age - you don’t normally get that from someone in his age group.

“As long as neither of them pick up injuries, then I can’t put a limit on their potential. Their commitment is unquestionable.”

Dreams of competing around the world also come at a price however. Trips to Rome and the USA at the end of this year will be followed by a trip to compete in Paris in January.

Add to that training sessions in London to mix with the very best this country has to offer and an ultimate dream of living, training and competing in America, the pair have set their desire on being the very best Jiu-Jitsu has to offer. In order to reach all of these goals though, the pair need sponsorship.

“We’re competing at the European’s in Paris in January so we’re looking to get money together for that,” Josh explained.

“We’re looking to go back to America sometime next year, hopefully to live. We’re trying to get visas and stuff sorted which is costly. The aim is to just keep competing, getting better, train everyday and see how it goes.

“Sponsorships are ideally what we are looking for. Anybody who can help with anything like travel, accommodation and things like that. Any help is much appreciated.”

