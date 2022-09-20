This is the date for Savannah Marshall’s world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields

Savannah Marshall (L) and Claressa Shields pose for a photo during a Boxxer media workout on a boat on the River Thames. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The eagerly-awaited contest was postponed earlier this month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur.

The bill will remain the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support.

Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card.

Multiple weight undisputed champion, and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Shields took to social media earlier this month following the decision by the British Boxing Board of Control and admits she understands why the fight was postponed.

“What can I say. I was 159 pounds today, I was mentally and physically ready for tomorrow,” Shields wrote ahead of the original date.

“I’m sad about the fight being postponed but I’m a big girl and I understand! The country of the UK has taken a huge loss of Queen Elizabeth and the country is mourning, the world is too.”

Marshall and Shields have a rivalry embed in the sport stretching back over a decade.

But that rivalry had to be put on hold after the British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to postpone the show as the nation continued to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.