Young Hartlepool and Durham cricket star Harry Crawshaw named in England’s Under 19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Crawshaw who signed his first rookie deal with Durham Cricket in October, will be part of a 19-strong squad, headed up by Young Lions Head Coach Richard Dawson.

The tour takes place this month and Crawshaw is looking forward to testing himself against some of the very best in the world.

Crawshaw said: “I am super excited to head out to Sri Lanka with the Young Lions.

"I feel fortunate to receive such a good opportunity to improve my game and test myself against some of the best young players in the world.

“Hopefully I can put in some good performances and make some match winning contributions.”

The England Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22 and play five ODIs at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Young Lions Head Coach, Richard Dawson, said: “We are looking forward to touring Sri Lanka in what should be a challenging and exciting five-match ODI series.

"It’s a great opportunity for our squad to experience touring the sub-continent.

"It will give them a chance to play in a pressurised environment against their international peers in unfamiliar conditions.

“This trip is an integral part of their future development and will also provide good preparation leading into the ICC Men’s U19s World Cup in the Caribbean starting in January 2022.”