A team of talented young rugby players in Hartlepool are newly kitted out and ready to continue their success in the Northern League thanks to a grant from UKSE’s Community Support Fund.

The 20-strong Hartlepool Rovers team was given £950 from the Tata Steel business support-subsidiary’s fund to buy brand new track suits in their striking red, black and white colours.

The team is currently fourth in the Northern Colts League, having successfully taken on other under-18 teams in the region from Ryton to Redcar.

Coach Kevin Dunn said: “Our team is doing exceptionally well but, sadly, the kit we had wasn’t doing so well and looked distinctly washed and worn.

"Everyone is so grateful to UKSE for this support and it really has given the lads a boost. At this age they grow fast and keeping up with the cost of kit can be challenging.

“Everyone wants the team to look smart, especially when we go to away games. The kit helps to establish a club identity and a sense of belonging as well and this funding means young athletes can remain involved at an important time in their lives.

“There is a great discipline and sense of camaraderie in the team, they train hard and we are really proud of them all.”

Sarah Thorpe, UKSE’s regional manager, said: “The enthusiasm and enjoyment is so obvious when you watch the team.

"We are delighted to have been able to help them feel and look the part whether playing at home or away and hope the new kit helps to bring them even more League success.”

UKSE’s Community Support Fund has already donated £1.2m to projects run by organisations and charities in the North that improve the lives of people living in its steel areas.

Hartlepool Rovers FC has teams for men, women, boys and girls of all ages, including a Little Monkeys session designed for the very youngest rugby fans.

Contact the club on (01429) 267741 for details.