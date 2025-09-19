Hartlepool Ladies rugby team trounce Richmondshire 50-3

Hartlepool Ladies rugby team.

Hartlepool Ladies travelled to Richmondshire RUFC on a wet and cold September afternoon and came away with a 50-3 victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scoreboard reflected Hartlepool’s attacking firepower but it was also a game that highlighted Richmondshire’s defensive resilience and the fine kicking display of their fly-half. Hartlepool struck early through Lauren Chiverton in the fourth minute, barrelling through Richmondshire defenders, with the try being converted by Andrea Perez.

Richmondshire responded with determined tackling, slowing Hartlepool’s ball and forcing errors around the breakdown.

But Imogen Farrell broke through for a try on 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Chiverton scores a try for Hartlepool Ladies.

Emily Carroll added a further score midway through the half, converted by Farrell, before Chiverton doubled her tally on 31 minutes, again improved by Farrell, giving Hartlepool a strong lead at the break. The second half saw the visitors continue to build momentum.

In the 51st minute Nicola Hunter made a dominating run up the pitch , making good distance until a great cover tackle in the corner took her down, leaving opportunity for co-captain Emily Carroll to pick and go from the ruck, which sealed Carroll’s second try before Chiverton sealed her hat-trick in the 59th minute.

Richmondshire, however, never faltered in defence – absorbing sustained pressure and making Hartlepool fight for every inch – and their perseverance was rewarded in the 73rd minute when Pool were penalised for offside.

The home fly half slotted a well-taken penalty with excellent precision from distance, a deserved moment for the home side’s efforts. Late tries from Rachel Holliday, who in the 67th minute forced her way through the Richmondshire defence, and Imogen Farrell, who dotted down in the 70th, pushed Hartlepool over the 50-point mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Richmondshire’s unrelenting commitment in defence kept the contest competitive right to the final whistle. The afternoon was one to remember for certain players, with Emily Carroll and Claire Dodgson co-captaining the side, showing impressive leadership and determination throughout the match.

Sara Train showed dominant scrummaging, Charlotte Burnhope made some great runs and defensive efforts down the wings and Abi Hall got stuck in all over the park, hitting rucks and regaining possession whenever needed. This was an impressive display from Hartlepool Ladies, showcasing strong carries, quick handling, and sharp finishing across the park.

Yet equal credit goes to Richmondshire, whose defensive organisation, relentless tackling, and standout kicking from their fly-half made them tough opponents in testing conditions.