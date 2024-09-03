Seaton Carew Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary with Top 100 ranking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaton Carew Golf Club, marking its 150th anniversary this year, has another reason to celebrate after being named one of the Top 100 golf courses in Great Britain and Ireland for the first time in over two decades.

The prestigious ranking, featured in National Club Golfer, places Seaton Carew in the company of some of the most illustrious courses in the UK and Ireland.

It is a testament to the club's rich history and ongoing commitment to providing a world-class golfing experience and recognition of the hard work of course manager Tom Coulson and his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a tremendous achievement for Seaton Carew Golf Club," said club secretary Roy Leonard.

A view of Seaton Carew Golf Club course's courtesy of Seaton Carew Golf Club.

“Over the past four years, the course, which was originally designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie in 1926, has undergone a massive transformation.

“Working alongside renowned course architect Tom MacKenzie, of MacKenzie & Ebert, many of the bunkers have been rebuilt in the distinctive rugged style of the great man himself.”

The course, a true test of links golf, is the tenth oldest in England and was the first to be established in the counties of Durham and Yorkshire, hence its original title of The Durham & Yorkshire Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaton Carew has already been named in the top 50 courses in England.

Roy added: "Unlike many of its better-known peers, Seaton Carew has a genuine 'value for money' ethos, with the price per round still below £100, making it affordable for the average golfer.”

Seaton Carew, which held the English Amateur Championship for the first time this summer, currently has a waiting list to become a member but welcomes visitors to experience the challenge and beauty of its historic links course.

The club was founded in 1874 and is one of the oldest and most respected golf clubs in England.

Its championship links course has hosted numerous prestigious events, including the Brabazon Trophy twice.