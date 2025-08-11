Seaton Carew Golf Club's Festival of Golf attracts more than 1,000 players

Seaton Carew Golf Club's annual Festival of Golf attracted more than 1,000 golfers from across the UK to the historic links - and organisers have said ‘thank you’ to those who took part.

The six-day tournament, now in its 26th year, saw players travel from as far as Hampshire, Suffolk, Northumberland and Cumbria to compete.

Despite some challenging gale-force winds at times, the event was praised for its impeccable organisation and course conditions. According to club secretary Roy Leonard, the feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive.

“Our annual Festival of Golf has once again proven to be a massive success," said Roy. "Over the six days, we had more than 1,000 golfers grace our links and, without exception, they were all highly complimentary of what was presented to them.

Seaton Carew Golf Club

“Comments ranged from ‘the best links I’ve played’ to ‘the best run tournament I’ve attended,’ so we must be doing something right.”

The highlight of the week came on Wednesday with a remarkable hole-in-one. Nigel Gregg, from Ripon City Golf Club, aced the sixth hole (Mashie) with a perfectly struck 7-iron during the Gents 4 Man Waltz competition.

This was the second ace of Gregg’s career and a memorable moment for all in attendance.

The club extended its gratitude to all staff and volunteers who contributed to the event’s success.

Seaton Carew Golf Club

Roy added: "Our thanks go to everyone who played and everyone who helped make the week a success: our greens staff, bar and catering team, our professional team, administrators and, of course, our fantastic band of volunteer starters.”

Seaton Carew - regarded among the top 50 golf courses in England and top 100 in the UK and Ireland - looks forward to welcoming golfers back for next year’s festival.

The course is steeped in history, being the tenth oldest golf club in England, founded in 1874 and attracts golfers from all over the world to play on the North Sea coast.

The course, a true links layout, has a rich pedigree, with its design influenced by renowned architects like Dr Alister MacKenzie, who also designed Augusta National.

*For further information check out www.seatoncarewgolfclub.co.uk