Young footballers praised for 'doing Hartlepool proud' after third successive title win

The Hartlepool St Francis U10 Royals squad and their coaches.

Hartlepool St Francis U10 Royals have been together for the same amount of time - just three seasons.

A club spokesperson said: “With only a handful of personnel changes over this period, these boys have started at the bottom and continued to work their way up the competitive leagues of the Teesside Junior Football Alliance.

“The work won’t stop now, however, with Division 1 champions as the goal for the boys and coaches Danny Morrell and Craig Wilkinson.

“The league champions continued their run of dominance into the final league game of the season with a 3-1 victory at home over North Ormesby Juniors U10s.

"An admirable 100% effort from the whole squad was again on show as it has been for the whole season. Doing Hartlepool proud.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the side can contact [email protected]

