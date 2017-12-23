Youngstars: Halleem Bello bags brace for Hartlepool Schools FA U14s against Bishop Auckland

Hartlepool Schools FA U14s took on Bishop Auckland in a league match at Dyke House School.

Pool’s Halleem Bello scored twice for his team who unfortunately went down 3-2 to the visitors.

Hartlepool were second top of the district league prior to losing the game after winning two of their last three games.

Pool’s starting line up was Joe Snelson, Adam Stuart, Thomas Lea, Boaz Seed, Billy Ellis, Reece McMorris, Josh Daley, Corey Crannage, Kyle Lancaster, Michael Nesbitt and Halleem Bello.

Substitues were Brandon Horsley, Harry Maddison and Ben Scott.

Man of the match went to goalscorer Halleem Bello. Pool’s resume their fixtures in the new year with a game against Newcastle.