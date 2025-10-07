Police have revealed why a major road was closed in both directions for more than three hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool motorists faced delays and diversions on Tuesday, October 7, after the A689 was closed around Wolviston.

Motorists were urged to find alternatives and thanked for their understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a later statement on Tuesday: “Just before 6.10pm this evening, a motorist contacted police with concerns about an unknown substance on the carriageway from the services at Wolviston, along the A689 and onto the A19.

The A689 is closed in both directions near Wolviston on October 7 following "an incident".

“Public safety is always our top priority therefore road closures were put in place in the immediate area as a precaution.

“Specialist tests by our colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade and the Environment Agency subsequently revealed the substance posed no risk and it was removed from the carriageway, with all roads reopening by 9.30pm.

“We would again like to thank anyone affected by the closures for their co-operation and understanding while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion for all.”