The annual SCEPTRE Awards have crowned the best retail destination in the United Kingdom, and here’s where you’ll have to visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s best shopping centre has been announced for 2025.

The crowning comes after the annual Sceptre Awards ceremony, which crowns achievements within the retail sector.

This year’s winner was awarded the top spot over shopping centres in Leeds, Kent, Wakefield and Altrincham.

The UK’s best shopping centre has been announced, and for those north of the border, you won’t have to travel too far to experience what SCEPTRE called one of this year’s “most dynamic and resilient retail and leisure destinations.”

The annual Sceptre Awards, considered the “Oscars of Retail”, announced their ‘Retail Destination of the Year’ last week, with the likes of The Trafford Centre in Manchester and the Trinity Centre in Leeds failing to claim the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCEPTRE announced their 2025 'Retail Destination of the Year,' and it's north of the border for prospective shoppers in England. | Provided

Instead, this year’s best shopping centre goes to Silverburn in Glasgow, which opened in 2007 and is home to more than 100 high street stores, restaurants, cafes, independent boutiques and leisure facilities, beating out Leeds’ Victoria to earn this year’s crown.

A spokesperson for The Sceptre Awards explained that “Over the past 18 months Silverburn has delivered record-breaking results, driven by a strategic transformation that has strengthened its reputation as one of Scotland's most dynamic and resilient retail and leisure destinations.”

Speaking about being crowned the UK’s best retail destination, Silverburn General Manager, David Pierotti, celebrated the victory as a testament to the dedication of the team and their partners, calling the shopping centre “more than just a place to enjoy shopping,” and aiming to be a community destination that would champion local employment and contribute to Glasgow’s growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shopping centre enjoyed a retail growth over the past 12 months, with one million shoppers welcomed to the area, with 24 new stores having opened and 18 kiosks popping up over the last 18 months.

The SCEPTRE Awards are the annual, prestigious awards program for the UK shopping centre and retail destination industry, highlighting the best practice and best people within the sector and shine a spotlight on management teams, retailers, and suppliers who demonstrate exceptional performance, commitment and innovation.

Alongside their ‘Retail Destination of the Year’ awards, the event also hands out awards for ‘Manager of the Year,’ ‘ Community Initiative of the Year’ and ‘Innovation of the Year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you a regular visitor to Silverburn, and do you agree with the judges’ reasons why it is the best shopping centre in the United Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts and experiences by contacting the writer of this article.