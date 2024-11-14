How to find cheap holiday: Odd durations, crazy prices
Holiday Hypermarket is a package holiday company, specialising in last minute deals to sunny destinations around the world. Whether you're looking to hop abroad somewhere close to home or jet off to a long haul spot, Holiday Hypermarket offers great value deals to all travellers.
One of the best ways to bag yourself a bargain is to consider booking odd durations such as 8 or 11 night breaks. These aren’t booked as often as 7, 10 or 14 night holidays, so there’s often some great deals to be snapped up. Here’s a few of the best from Holiday Hypermarket:
6 Nights - TUI BLUE Riu Tikida Garden - 4*
- £435pp (£72.50pp,pn)
- 11th January 2025
- All Inclusive for 2 Adults
- Flying from London Gatwick Airport
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/36696/tui-blue-riu-tikida-garden?holidayId=22142002221&searchId=52284938840&beach=true
8 Nights - Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel - 4*
- £481pp (£60.13pp,pn)
- 15th December 2024
- All Inclusive for 2 Adults
- Flying from London Gatwick Airport
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58923/jaz-sharks-bay-hotel?holidayId=22142002319&searchId=52284970341&beach=true
11 Nights - Trendy Lara - 5*
- £491pp (£44.64pp,pn)
- 30th November 2024
- All Inclusive for 2 Adults
- Flying from Manchester Airport
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/45551/trendy-lara?holidayId=22142002576&searchId=52284938422&beach=true
15 Nights - Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel - 4*
- £729pp (£48.60pp,pn)
- 15th December 2024
- All Inclusive for 2 Adults
- Flying from London Gatwick Airport