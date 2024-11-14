Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Husky rides to the Northern Lights, I experienced the full magic of Lapland - and now you can get there straight from London!

This winter, holidaymakers can effortlessly step into a winter wonderland with new direct flights from London to the enchanting landscapes of Lapland.

British Airways will be offering direct flights from London Gatwick to Ivalo, Lapland, starting December 3, 2024. Previously, travellers had to make a layover in Helsinki, but now those looking to see the Northern Lights or visit Santa Claus can fly there without stopping.

We went to check out exactly what was on offer, hosted by The Aurora Zone—and the experience did not disappoint. The activities are endless. Being there in autumn meant trying slightly different alternatives than those available when the ground is covered in a thick white blanket of snow.

From hunting for the Northern Lights on electric fat bikes to cosying up in a chalet while enjoying pancakes prepared by our local guides, there’s plenty to do year-round.

However, guests traveling from December to March can immerse themselves in even more adventures—experience the thrill of husky sledding, venture out on snowshoes, and take guided tours to witness the magical Northern Lights.

TheInari and Saariselkä – An Exclusive Bucket List Northern Lights Holiday, offered by The Aurora Zone, is an eight-day package priced from£3,635 per person. This all-inclusive package covers return flights, airport and activity transfers, accommodations, and a variety of meals breakfasts, 6 lunches, and 7 dinners, including two exquisite five-course dinners.

For more details and to book this holiday package, visitwww.theaurorazone.com.