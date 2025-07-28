Get 62% off a mini-cruise from Newcastle to Amsterdam for Two from £89 | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Newcastle to Amsterdam mini-cruise for two and a glass of fizz from £89.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy a mini-cruise for two from Newcastle to Amsterdam starting from £89. This short break includes a two-night return ferry crossing, coach transfers into Amsterdam city centre, and a welcome glass of fizz for you both.

Wowcher has a huge 62% off the original price (£231.20) with optional upgrades available. Each booking includes a private cabin on the ferry for two, with a standard two-berth bunk layout.

This Amsterdam getaway is perfect for those looking for an affordable, stress-free holiday without the need for flights or hotel bookings. It’s perfect for couples or friends looking for something a little different, and the journey itself provides as much of the experience as the destination. It’s also child-friendly, with entertainment options to keep young travellers happy.

However, there are some considerations. Thursday to Saturday bookings incur a £25 supplement. Admin fees apply during checkout, and availability is limited to selected dates between April and September 2025. Early booking is recommended to secure preferred travel dates and cabin types.

Newcastle to Amsterdam for Two from £89 | Wowcher

What’s Included?

Two-night mini cruise from Newcastle to Amsterdam for two people

Private two-berth cabin (upgrades available)

A glass of fizz each on boarding

Unlimited luggage allowance

Return coach transfers between the port and Amsterdam city centre

Diverse onboard entertainment: live bands, DJs, cinema screenings and arcades.

Access to three restaurants and four bars on board

Duty-free shopping with savings up to 50% off high street brands

Cruise Facilities & Comfort

3 restaurants and cafes

4 bars including

Onboard cinema showing latest blockbusters

Soft play area and Kids' club

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Escape the chaos of the terminal with Priority Pass airport lounge access from just £5 £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at a noisy departure gate with nowhere to sit, this could be a game-changer. Priority Pass is offering discounted access to its worldwide network of airport lounges – and right now you can unlock membership from just £5. That means entry to more than 1,700 lounges in over 600 cities, with perks like free Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks and quieter spaces to relax before your flight. It’s valid at most major airports, and you don’t need to fly business class to use it. Get lounge access for just £5 with this Priority Pass deal