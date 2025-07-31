New research reveals the best time of year to pass the UK driving theory test

Tyneside-headquartered Collingwood Insurance Services has published a new analysis of UK driving theory test data, revealing that February is the most successful month for learners aiming to pass their theory test.

The study, based on 17 years of DVSA data (2007–2024), uncovers clear seasonal trends in pass rates, offering valuable insight for learners planning their test date.

February leads with a 56.4% average pass rate, the highest of any month

March (54.2%) and April (54.1%) follow closely behind

December is the lowest month, with an average pass rate of 48.7%.

The difference between the best and worst months is a notable 7.7 percentage points

Liz Laidler, Head of Contact Centre at Collingwood Insurance Services said: “Our analysis shows that February consistently outperforms other months when it comes to driving theory test success.

“The seasonal gap in pass rates is significant and could help learners make more informed decisions about when to take their test.”

The driving theory test is a mandatory step before booking a practical driving test. Learners must successfully complete a multiple-choice and a hazard perception test, passing both tests in one sitting to receive their certificate which is valid for two years.

Collingwood’s findings aim to help learners make informed decisions about when to book their tests and how to prepare effectively.

The company offers flexible learner driver insurance and access to the RoadHow app, which includes DVSA-approved revision tools.