North East Sees Surge in LGBTQ+ Travel Searches This Summer
The research, carried out by Together Travel, revealed the UK has seen a 52.21% rise in searches for LGBTQ+ holidays (and 297 related key words) over the past 5 years.
The North East also saw a big rise, with Durham leading the way with a 44.74% rise. 5 years ago, there were only an average of 380 searches a month for LGBTQ+ holidays, but this has now rocketed to 550.
Tyne and Wear came second with a 30.68% rise in searches, followed by Northumberland with a 22.92% increase.
Place:
% change
Durham
44.74%
Tyne and Wear
30.68%
Northumberland
22.92%
Zak Ali from Together Travel said, “going on holiday is often the highlight of the year, where you can relax, explore, and make memories. But doing so as your true self can really turn a trip into an empowering and liberating experience.
“Seeing a rise in searches for LGBTQ+ holidays is a reminder that people are looking for places where they can feel safe and be their authentic selves.
“It’s encouraging to see more individuals prioritise their wellbeing, and the freedom to express their identity when going on holiday, without fear or judgement.
"This Pride Month, I encourage everyone to embrace their authentic selves, whether at home, work, or on holiday - always take pride in who you are."
