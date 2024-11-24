Looking for a night out in Porto that’s anything but ordinary? You’re in for a treat! Porto is bursting with culinary gems that promise not just a meal, but an unforgettable experience. And it’s not just about the wine—think innovative cocktail bars, elegant restaurants, and quick bites spots.

These seven stunning restaurants will take your taste buds on a journey through the heart of Portuguese cuisine. Whether you’re a foodie, a history buff, or just someone who loves a good night out, these spots are sure to impress.

So, grab your appetite and let’s dive into Porto’s vibrant dining scene.

1. T&C

T&C, is a delightful blend of old and new. Housed in a beautifully restored building, this restaurant pays homage to Porto's rich maritime history. The interior design features nautical elements, and the menu is inspired by traditional Portuguese recipes, reimagined with a modern twist. It's a nod to the city's past while embracing contemporary culinary trends.

2. Angel’s Share

Angel's Share in Porto | Angel's Share

Angel’s Share is named after the term used in whisky production, referring to the portion of whisky that evaporates during aging. This restaurant and bar are located in a historic building that once served as a warehouse for port wine. The establishment has retained much of its original charm, with exposed brick walls and vintage décor. It's a place where history and modern mixology meet, offering a unique dining experience.

3. Yeatman Hotel Restaurant

The Yeatman is a Michelin star eaterie | Yeatman

For those who like their stay with a side of luxury, the Yeatman Hotel Restaurant is your go-to. The luxurious Yeatman Hotel is situated in the heart of the historic wine district of Vila Nova de Gaia, overlooking the Douro River. The restaurant itself has earned a Michelin star thanks to its exquisite cuisine and exceptional service. The building's architecture and design reflect the grandeur of Porto's golden age of wine production.

4. 1828

1828 pays homage to Portugal's foodie heritage | 1828

If you’re craving a historic vibe, 1828 is the place to be. This charming restaurant blends traditional Portuguese cuisine with a modern twist. The décor is as classy as a royal wedding and the food is top-notch, focusing on the best cuts of aged meat paired with young Vintage Port wines. The elegant atmosphere and period decor make dining here feel like stepping back in time, with a touch of modern elegance. The building is meticulously preserved, showcasing many original features. The menu pays homage to traditional Portuguese dishes passed down through generations.

5. Golden Catch

Golden Catch offers incredible seafood amid gorgeous decor | Golden Catch

Now, for all you fish and chips lovers out there, Golden Catch is a must-visit. This isn’t your average chippy, though. The restaurant is located in a historic part of Porto, known for its fishing industry. The décor is inspired by the sea, with nautical elements and a relaxed, coastal vibe. The menu features fresh, locally sourced seafood, prepared with a contemporary flair.

6. Pip

Pip food is inventive, quirky and delicious | Pip

Pip is a quirky and creative restaurant that has quickly become a favourite among locals and tourists alike. The building has a colorful history, having served various purposes over the years, from a bakery to an artist's studio. Today, it’s a vibrant eatery known for its inventive dishes and lively atmosphere. The eclectic décor and playful menu make it a fun spot for a night out.

7. Cervejaria Clérigo

Porto is a little slice of heaven for foodies | The Yeatman

Cervejaria Clérigo is located near the iconic Clérigos Tower, one of Porto’s most famous landmarks. The building has a long history, originally serving as a tavern for locals and travelers. Today, it’s a bustling brewery and restaurant, offering a wide selection of local beers and hearty Portuguese fare. The lively atmosphere and historic setting make it a great place to soak up the local culture.