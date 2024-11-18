The bedrooms embrace modern indulgences whilst subtly honouring the hotel’s past.

Robe-clad, coffee in hand on the ocean-view balcony of one of Britain’s most iconic seaside hotels, I’m up bright and early to see Brighton wake up, watching in awe as the waterfront comes alive.

It’s barely 8am and already the pebbled beach is busy with bright-capped swimmers braving an invigorating sunrise dip.

The feel-good getaway vibe is infectious, the panorama from the stunning five-star seafront hotel, The Grand Brighton, invigorating, as the world-famous landmark prepares to wow guests with a new wave of luxury early next year.

The Grand Brighton is preparing to wow guests with a new wave of luxury early next year. Image: Geoffrey Arrowsmith

Nearing completion of a spectacular £16.2m facelift to mark its 160th anniversary, by March 2025, each of the hotel’s 205 bedrooms will have been exquisitely transformed, blending bygone charm with modern infusions such as luxurious wallpaper, local artwork and handpicked books and accessories to add a touch of character and celebrate Brighton’s uniquely effervescent personality.

Created by award-winning interior designers, Garuda Design, the plush new rooms and breathtaking sea-view suites timelessly entwine the Grand’s rich history with a sprinkle of stylish pizzazz, ensuring its proud legacy resonates with returning guests and the next generation of travellers alike.

Add to this a soft refurbishment of the hotel’s public areas, brand new state-of-the-art gym and a tranquil spa in March/April 2025 offering a haven of pampering relaxation, it’s easy to see why guests are clamouring to book a stay at the gorgeous new-look Grand.

Thrilled to be invited for a sneak peek at the renovation’s mid-way point, my 20-year-old daughter and I arrived to a charming, top-hatted welcome as the hotel surpassed its reputation for traditional service and attentive great British hospitality from the off.

The beautiful bedroom boasts a wall-mounted flat screen TV.

Climbing its majestic spiral staircase, passing fragrant blooms and regal guilt-edged mirrors, we entered our immaculate Feature Junior Suite to the calming melody of classical Bridgerton, enamoured by soothing sea, sky-inspired hues and glorious ocean vistas.

Seduced by high ceilings, a chez longue, a king size bed and regal en-suite bathroom with roll top bath, the piece de resistance was the French doors leading out onto a bracing balcony, encapsulating the essence of Brighton in a glance.

Embracing modern indulgences whilst subtly honouring the hotel’s past, our beautiful bedroom also boasted a wall-mounted flat screen TV with Chromecast, Bose speaker, espresso machine, fridge, mirrored dressing table and fluffy robes, igniting the senses and raising expectations for a truly unforgettable stay.

From our stunning suite to fabulous feature rooms with invigorating sea views, the hotel’s inspirational transformation seamlessly blends with the building’s beautiful architecture, creating a fresh, uplifting ambience and delivering a strong sense of place that’s rooted in the celebrated history of its iconic seafront location.

The hotel’s inspirational transformation seamlessly blends with the building’s beautiful architecture.

Characterfully unique with distinctive build and distinguished décor, from its Michelin star-worthy restaurant, Cyan, to ambient sociable spaces and eclectic cocktail lounge, every inch of this magnificent hotel is designed to wow.

Enjoying pride of place along the central Promenade, between the traditional seaside pier and the aerial extravaganza of the Brighton i360, whether you’re sampling Champagne and oysters with a heavenly ocean backdrop, revelling in the vibrant nightlife or shopping for quirky gifts in The Lanes, make your trip to Brighton truly grand with an outstanding hotel, sure to reserve a special place in your heart.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.grandbrighton.co.uk. The Feature Junior Suite room is priced at £258 per night.