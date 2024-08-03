Audi sports car crashes into bollard at bridge near tourist attraction
A £40k sports car was left with its bumper hanging off and both headlights smashed, after it crashed into a bollard at a bridge entrance. An eyewitness - who wished to remain anonymous - said the driver and their passenger got out unscathed and no ambulances had attended the scene - as police dealt with the aftermath (click to play video above).
The 2016 Audi TT had been heading along the north side of Albert Bridge in Battersea, London. Police and fire services attended the scene at 2.20pm on 02 August, 2024, and cordoned the entire bridge off.
The eyewitness said: "I heard the crash from the building I'm in. From what I can see, the car hit the bollard and bounced off it. From what I can see, an airbag was deployed after the crash."