Birmingham bin strike: Should bin collections be nationalised?

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As a bin strike continues to affect Birmingham, we asked locals whether they think bin collections should be nationalised.

The council says it's making real progress in clearing the backlog, but when taking a stroll through inner city areas like Sparkhill or Aston, the stench of missed collections tells another story.

It all started with the decision to scrap the Waste Recycling and Collection Officer role. That's the higher paid job on the back of the lorry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council says it's outdated and risks triggering more equal pay claims.

Unite the Union representing the workers says it's a safety critical role and axing it could leave some workers over £6,000 worse off.

Rubbish piled up on Colville Road , Balsall Heath, Birmingham.Rubbish piled up on Colville Road , Balsall Heath, Birmingham.
Rubbish piled up on Colville Road , Balsall Heath, Birmingham. | Anita Maric / SWNS

The council insists not a single worker needs to lose a penny, offering alternative roles.

Meanwhile, community groups are picking up the slack.

Residents in Aston cleared bags of waste ahead of a big match at Villa Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And after public pressure, the council made its controversial pest control charge, dubbed the rat tax, temporarily free.

The devoid is plain to see. Wealthier suburbs have stayed clean. Densely packed inner city streets have borne the brunt.

And with 493 agency workers already filling gaps in refuse, some suspect that temporary labour has been used to undercut the strike.

Council leader John Cotton says the door remains open, but it's hard to see how progress gets made when both sides are locked into their own version of reality.

Until then, the black bags keep piling up and so does public frustration.

Related topics:BirminghamAstonUnite the UnionVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice