We explore how Blue Monday has gained its reputation, and share advice on making the day more manageable.

Blue Monday, often referred to as the most depressing day of the year, falls on the 20th of January this year.

It's a term popularised to describe the third Monday in January, when a combination of post-Christmas debt, cold weather and unfulfilled New Year's resolutions can lead to low spirits.

Longer nights and shorter days can contribute to seasonal affective disorder, making this time of year feel more difficult. However, there are steps you can take to improve your mood.

Sitting on the couch at home. | Adobe Stock

Physical activity, like going for a walk in a park, can help boost endorphins. Staying connected with friends and family is also important, as is taking time to relax and focus on self-care.

Whether it's setting small achievable goals, planning ahead for brighter days or simply practising gratitude, these actions can help to shift the focus towards positivity and resilience.