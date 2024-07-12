This video More videos

Watch as the aircraft’s tyre explodes as it powers down the runway, forcing the pilot to abort take off.

Shocking video shows the moment a Boeing 737’s tyre exploded as the aircraft powered down the runway ready for take off.

In the footage, sparks fly from the wheel as smoke rises into the air. Pieces of rubber from the burning wheel are flung across the runway, before the aircraft slows and comes to a stop.

American Airlines flight 590 was due to fly from Tampa to Phoenix on the morning of July 10 when the plane reportedly experienced a mechanical issue - causing the tyre to explode. Emergency services were sent to the plane and all 174 passengers and six crew members ‘safely deplaned'. No one was injured in the incident and no other flights were impacted.

