Jacob can be seen standing with ease and taking his first few steps with a smile on his face.

This is the moment a young boy took his first steps after emergency brain surgery following a road traffic accident.

Jacob was involved in a road traffic accident in Kingsbury, Staffordshire, on March 20.

The 10-year-old had to undergo emergency brain surgery and Jacob's family were unsure if he’d be able to walk again or if he could, how well.

Jacob, 10, takes first steps after emergency brain surgery following road traffic accident. | Amy Daniel / SWNS

But just five days after the operation, Jacob’s mum Amy Daniel, 32, recorded her son’s first steps.

Amy, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said: “He’s making slow but steady progress in his recovery.”

