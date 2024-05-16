Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar who was found hiding behind slot machines after breaking into a casino has been jailed.

Officers attended the business, in Main Street, Bulwell, around 11.45pm on Friday, May 10, following reports an intruder was still inside. An intoxicated Brooklyn Anthony was discovered curled up inside a cupboard behind the games machine area.

When officers later reviewed CCTV footage he was seen lurking about inside the casino, kicking doors, shaking a change machine and trying to open cupboards.

The 23-year-old, of Marton Road, Nottingham, was arrested, charged and pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He was jailed for four months.