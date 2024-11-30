This video More videos

Shocking footage shows what happened when a man sped away from police in his 4x4 after he was questioned about not having a licence.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a disqualified driver fled police, as they asked to see his driving licence. Aaron Golborne, 37, was approached by neighbourhood officers on 25 October at Whittlesey train station after they recognised the Toyota Landcruiser he was driving and knew he was disqualified from driving.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He drove off at speed and the car was later found abandoned in Aarons Industrial Estate, Whittlesey.

“However, a social media post about the incident prompted numerous calls, which led to Golborne’s arrest in Williamson Avenue, West Town, Peterborough, on 22 November.”

Golborne, of High Street, March, admitted dangerous driving, fail to stop, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, disqualified driving, and possession of cannabis, and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (23 November). He was also handed a two-year driving disqualification.

PC Gary Stabler, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the help of the public who shared information on Golborne’s whereabouts after seeing the incident on social media, we were able to locate and arrest him.