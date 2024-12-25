This video More videos

Footage shows how a drugs gang who tried to smuggle £42million of cocaine into the UK using an inflatable boat got rumbled - landing them behind bars.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic video tracks the moments leading up to a failed drug smuggling attempt, involving an inflatable boat. Watch how the men tow the RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat), down to a slipway, where two gangsters then launch the vessel in the botched smuggling operation.

Mark Moran, 23, and 40-year-old Colombian national Didier Tordecilla Reyes used the boat to move the drugs from a larger ship a few hours away before returning to Easington Beach, 18 miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Livingstone, 25, was waiting for them and had been seen shining a torch out to sea and talking on his mobile phone before they approached.

Recovered drugs. Two drugs smugglers who attempted to import cocaine with a street value of £42 million into the UK on a small boat have been jailed. | NCA / SWNS

NCA officers spotted Moran and Reyes ditch the RHIB on the beach after unloading a number of bags into the van.

Earlier in the day Moran was in Norwich where he drove a hire van and the RHIB up to Grimsby where he met Livingstone and Reyes.

The gang drove on to Hessle and Livingstone stopped to fill two large jerry cans with fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were charged and on October 28 Moran was found guilty of conspiracy to import drugs after an eight-day trial at Hull Crown Court.

Daniel Livingstone, 25, admitted to ‘conspiring with others to import a controlled drug’. He was arrested on May 4 this year with 524kg of cocaine in his van outside a hotel in Lelley, East Yorks., after a covert investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The landing site at Easington Beach. Two drugs smugglers who attempted to import cocaine with a street value of £42 million into the UK on a small boat have been jailed. | NCA / SWNS

Livingstone and Tordecilla Reyes admitted the same offence at a previous hearing while a fourth man, from Argyll and Bute, was cleared by the jury.

Moran, of Ardrishaig, Argyll and Bute, was jailed for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingstone, of Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, was jailed was jailed for seven years and nine months. Reyes will be sentenced at a later date.

Preparing and launching the RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat), Humber Bridge, Hessel. | NCA / SWNS

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan French said: "There's no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities around the UK, but working with our partners including Humberside Police and Border Force, we have disrupted this crime group's offending and made a huge dent in any profits they were due to make.