This video More videos

Watch as a police officer finds a drug dealer’s £1,400 cocaine stash hidden in a roadside bin, before shouting to his colleague to “nick him!”.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer discovers £1,400 worth of cocaine stashed in a lay-by bin by a drug dealer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 24, police were on patrol when they saw Ditjon Hoxha parked up in the layby of an A road. Police say they recognised the vehicle, a black Vauxhall Mokka, as one that had previously failed to stop.

Officers searched Hoxha and the hire vehicle and didn’t find anything untoward. However, after recalling Hoxha putting items in a nearby bin when they arrived, police found 35 bags of cocaine with a street value of £1,400 inside.

Ditjon Hoxha. | Cambridgeshire Police

In custody, police say they discovered Hoxha had initially given a false name and had no driving licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on the A142 near Barway in Hamlet, Cambridgeshire.