Euro 24 final Spain vs England ITV or BBC: What channel to watch Euros final on? What time is Euros final on?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
England will play Spain in the Euro 24 final on July 14.
The team made it through to the final of the tournament after Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins netted a 90th-minute winner to beat the Netherlands in the semi final on July 10.
Here, we’ve taken a look at what channels you can watch the final on and what time the coverage will begin.
ITV1’s coverage of Euro 24 final Spain vs England
ITV and the BBC will both broadcast Spain vs England so viewers can choose which channel to watch on.
ITV’s coverage of the Euro 24 final will be co-presented by Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods. Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville will join them.
ITV have not yet announced their commentary team for the game.
BBC One’s coverage of Euro 24 final Spain vs England
Gary Lineker will lead the BBC coverage, with Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards joining him in the studio. Spanish International and Euros winner Juan Mata is a special guest.
Commentary will be from Alan Shearer and Guy Mowbray.
On BBC One, live coverage will start from 7pm. ITV will begin their coverage half an hour earlier at 6.30pm. The Euro 24 final Spain vs England will kick off at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.