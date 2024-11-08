Funny moment cops raid a £420k cannabis farm...and find a sleeping drug dealer

This video More videos

Unbelievable footage shows the moment when cops raided a house filled with over £420,000 of cannabis plants...and find a teenager asleep amidst his drugs farm.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) captures the moment when police found a sleeping drug dealer during a cannabis farm raid. Ismail Ishmaili, 19, was arrested after he was found asleep, in a house that had been transformed into a drugs factory.

Most Popular

On 30 September, the March Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), carried out a warrant in Norfolk Street, Wimblington, where they found 501 cannabis plants worth up to £420,840.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ishmaili, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine months after admitting the offence at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (30 October). DC Chris Goodman, who investigated, said: “Cannabis factories and associated criminality can have a significant impact on the community.

WATCH: Silent Crime - The Untold Story Of Victims on Shots! TV. The documentary will also premiere at 8pm on 13th November on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

“I would like to encourage anyone who believes they may be living near a cannabis factory to report any concerns to us so we can continue disrupting those involved.”