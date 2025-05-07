Killer whales filmed swimming off UK coast in extremely rare sighting
A number of killer whales were filmed swimming on the Northumberland coast.
Fishermen near Beadnell first spotted the orcas on the morning of April 29.
This was followed by further and extremely rare sightings near the Farne Islands on May 2 from lucky guests on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, which run tours from Seahouses.
Rachel Shiel, who runs the company alongside her husband William, said: “The response has been incredible. There has been a real buzz which has translated into a higher number of visitors over the weekend and increased interest in the Farne Islands, with lots of customers contacting us wondering where on earth we are!”
The orcas were captured by professional photographer Roger Stanger who happened to be on the boat trip at the time of the sighting.
