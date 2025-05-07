Killer whales filmed swimming off UK coast in extremely rare sighting

By Jessica Martin
Published 7th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch as killer whales swim off the UK coast, with their dorsal fins popping in and out of the water.

A number of killer whales were filmed swimming on the Northumberland coast.

Fishermen near Beadnell first spotted the orcas on the morning of April 29.

This was followed by further and extremely rare sightings near the Farne Islands on May 2 from lucky guests on Billy Shiel’s Boat Trips, which run tours from Seahouses.

Orcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger StangerOrcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger Stanger
Orcas live for up to 90 years in the wild and are around 18-feet in length. Picture: Roger Stanger | Roger Stanger

Rachel Shiel, who runs the company alongside her husband William, said: “The response has been incredible. There has been a real buzz which has translated into a higher number of visitors over the weekend and increased interest in the Farne Islands, with lots of customers contacting us wondering where on earth we are!”

The orcas were captured by professional photographer Roger Stanger who happened to be on the boat trip at the time of the sighting.

